Report: Liverpool Winger Sheyi Ojo And Ademola Lookman Pledge Future To Nigeria

According to a report, on loan Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, Ademola Lookman of Leicester City and former Red Ovie Ejaria have all pledged their international futures to Nigeria.

Ojo is currently on loan at English Championship side Millwall and has previously represented England from under 16 to under 21 level.

The report from BBC Sport claims that all three players are looking to switch their allegiance to Nigeria.

NFF chief scout Tune Adelakun spoke to BBC Sport Africa about Lookman's situation.

"We are aware of Lookman's desire to play for us and I have spoken to him as well. However, there is a process to it."

"After this process, then comes the consideration and decision of the head coach [Gernot Rohr] on whether or when he deems it fit to get him involved."

It would seem that FIFA will need to provide clearance to allow the players to make the switch but in the past the likes of Victor Moses and Alex Iwobi have been granted permission to represent the Super Eagles after representing England at junior level.

Both Lookman and Ejaria have been named in the 40 man provisional list for the AFCON tournament due to start in January 2022.

