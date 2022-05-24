Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Liverpool Youngster Facing A Return To The Reds Despite An Undecided Future

Liverpool and Wales winger Ben Woodburn has confirmed that he will return to the Reds this summer when his loan deal at Hearts expires.

It was thought that his stay at the Scottish side may be extended into next season, but the 22-year-old has stated that won't be the case, via HITC.

However, it is still likely that his future will be away from Merseyside, after a disappointing last 24 months.

Ben Woodburn
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Woodburn played 28 times for Hearts in the SPFL last season, but only managed four goal contributions.

He remains the Reds youngest ever scorer at aged 17 years and 45 days, after his strike in the Reds 2-0 League Cup victory over Leeds at Anfield, in 2017.

But since then, the Welsh winger has failed to kick on, he has featured just 11 times for the Reds senior side and a permanent move away looks likely.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok

Andy Robertson
News

Report: Liverpool Defender Virgil Van Dijk On His Admiration Of Andrew Robertson

By Joe Dixon14 minutes ago
Ian Rush
News

Report: Liverpool And Wales Legend On The Reds Magnificent Season

By Joe Dixon27 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp
News

Report: Manchester City Star On Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's Message After Premier League Triumph

By Joe Dixon39 minutes ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

'Lets Go For Laimer' - Liverpool Fans React To Reports Aurelien Tchouameni Has Chosen To Sign For Real Madrid

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Breaking: Reports Suggest Aurelien Tchouameni Set To Join Real Madrid For Huge Fee Beating Liverpool To Transfer Of Midfielder

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Liverpool Make 'Interesting Offer' For Monaco's Aurelien Tchouameni As They Try To Beat Real Madrid To Transfer Of Midfielder

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jurgen Klopp Xabi Alonso
Quotes

'I Love When Jurgen Says They Are Mentality Monsters - Former Liverpool & Real Madrid Legend Xabi Alonso On Reds Manager Klopp

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
imago1011751429h
Articles

'It's Got To Be' - Peter Crouch Names Which Liverpool Superstar He Thinks Is Player Of The Year

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago