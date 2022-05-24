Report: Liverpool Youngster Facing A Return To The Reds Despite An Undecided Future
Liverpool and Wales winger Ben Woodburn has confirmed that he will return to the Reds this summer when his loan deal at Hearts expires.
It was thought that his stay at the Scottish side may be extended into next season, but the 22-year-old has stated that won't be the case, via HITC.
However, it is still likely that his future will be away from Merseyside, after a disappointing last 24 months.
Woodburn played 28 times for Hearts in the SPFL last season, but only managed four goal contributions.
He remains the Reds youngest ever scorer at aged 17 years and 45 days, after his strike in the Reds 2-0 League Cup victory over Leeds at Anfield, in 2017.
But since then, the Welsh winger has failed to kick on, he has featured just 11 times for the Reds senior side and a permanent move away looks likely.
