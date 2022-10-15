Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate In Doubt For Manchester City Showdown

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

Report: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate In Doubt For Manchester City Showdown

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate is reportedly in doubt for tomorrow's Manchester City fixture after missing training with a fitness concern.

Last weekend's 3-2 away defeat to Arsenal saw Liverpool come away with a shift of defensive availability.

Both Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered injuries during the contest, with both players reportedly side-lined for the next 2-3 weeks.

However, both Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate returned to first-team action, meaning the Reds would be somewhat covered in at both centre-half and right back.

Liverpool Joe Gomez

In addition, youngster Calvin Ramsay is also back in first-team training, providing another option down the line for cover at right-back. The chances of the young Scot coming in for the Manchester City game however are slim to none.

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, a recent report from James Pearce and David Ornstein of The Athletic suggests that recently returned Konate is doubtful to feature in tomorrow's Premier League fixture against Manchester City

With the report stating: "However, he (Ibrahima Konate) missed training on Friday due to a muscle problem and was due to undergo further assessment on Saturday, putting his involvement against City in jeopardy.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

imago1016230541h

The issue is understood to be minor but Liverpool will not take any chances with a player who only recently returned to action after two months out."

Understandably, reds manager Jurgen Klopp is unwilling to take any risks on a player that has just returned from an injury layoff, but it begs the question of who will now step into that role at centre-back.

The report continued: "If Konate is not fit, then the most likely option is that Joe Gomez partners Van Dijk and James Milner fills in at right-back."

The most likely scenario for tomorrow's massive game will be Joe Gomez going to centre-back whilst the experienced James Milner fills in at right-back.

It's less likely, but Jurgen Klopp also has the option of dropping Fabinho further back to replace the doubtful Konate, if he wished to keep the athleticism of Gomez at full-back.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Schedule

Jurgen Klopp
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Plan January Offer For Ligue 1 Striker Amid Real Madrid & Barcelona Interest

By Neil Andrew
imago1016168265h
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City: Predicted Lineup, Klopp To Stick With 4-2-3-1 Formation?

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Andrew Robertson
Match Coverage

Liverpool v Manchester City Team News, Premier League

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jurgen Klopp
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp - 'There Are Three Clubs In The World Who Can Do What They Want Financially'

By Neil Andrew
Pep Guardiola
Match Coverage

Pep Guardiola Confirms Three Players Will Miss Manchester City Clash With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Premier League ball
Match Coverage

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 11 - October 14th To 16th

By Neil Andrew
Manchester City Erling Haaland
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp On How Liverpool Will Try To Handle In-Form Manchester City Striker Erling Haaland

By Neil Andrew
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Report: Liverpool 'Clearly Don’t Have The Funds' To Sign Kylian Mbappe

By Neil Andrew