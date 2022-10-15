Report: Liverpool's Ibrahima Konate In Doubt For Manchester City Showdown

Last weekend's 3-2 away defeat to Arsenal saw Liverpool come away with a shift of defensive availability.

Both Joel Matip and Trent Alexander-Arnold suffered injuries during the contest, with both players reportedly side-lined for the next 2-3 weeks.

However, both Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate returned to first-team action, meaning the Reds would be somewhat covered in at both centre-half and right back.

In addition, youngster Calvin Ramsay is also back in first-team training, providing another option down the line for cover at right-back. The chances of the young Scot coming in for the Manchester City game however are slim to none.

Unfortunately for Liverpool fans, a recent report from James Pearce and David Ornstein of The Athletic suggests that recently returned Konate is doubtful to feature in tomorrow's Premier League fixture against Manchester City.

With the report stating: "However, he (Ibrahima Konate) missed training on Friday due to a muscle problem and was due to undergo further assessment on Saturday, putting his involvement against City in jeopardy.

The issue is understood to be minor but Liverpool will not take any chances with a player who only recently returned to action after two months out."

Understandably, reds manager Jurgen Klopp is unwilling to take any risks on a player that has just returned from an injury layoff, but it begs the question of who will now step into that role at centre-back.

The report continued: "If Konate is not fit, then the most likely option is that Joe Gomez partners Van Dijk and James Milner fills in at right-back."

The most likely scenario for tomorrow's massive game will be Joe Gomez going to centre-back whilst the experienced James Milner fills in at right-back.

It's less likely, but Jurgen Klopp also has the option of dropping Fabinho further back to replace the doubtful Konate, if he wished to keep the athleticism of Gomez at full-back.

