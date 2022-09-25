Report: Liverpool's Interest In Brighton Midfielder Moises Caicedo Is Long-Standing

Moises Caicedo has been linked to the Reds for the past few months and there were numerous rumours on the last day of the transfer window that a move could be on the cards.

Although nothing came of it then, it is understood that Jurgen Klopp is still interested in the Brighton midfielder and would not be opposed to signing him next summer.

There is now agreement amongst the majority of supporters that a midfielder is a priority position to strengthen going forward, due to ageing and inadequate options not impressing.

IMAGO / PA Images

Journalist Ben Jacobs wrote on Twitter today, 'Liverpool's interest in Moises Caicedo is long-standing dating back to his time at Independiente del Valle. The challenge back then was a complicated representation situation with a number [of] agencies (including Kancha and PSM) claiming to act on his behalf.

'Although the fee Brighton eventually paid was low (£4.5million) the agent fees were high. That put off Liverpool and Manchester United, too. Told Caicedo is now very relaxed about his future and will reassess after the World Cup.

'Towards the end of the summer window, his representative agreement was running down, which caused a lot of instability and made it difficult for suitors. Caicedo also still under contract until 2025 and Brighton would love him to sign an even longer deal.

'Offers are expected in January with several Premier League clubs keeping tabs on [the] situation including #LFC and #CFC. Chelsea's current midfield priority is Ajax's Edson Alvarez but it remains to seen whether Graham Potter and Kyle Macaulay change that.'

'Caicedo has admitted "nobody would turn down an offer from Chelsea or any other club like that. It’d be a dream to be in the best teams in the world”. And last year he told The Athletic, "My dream is to play for Manchester United. Antonio Valencia is an example to follow."

'Brighton would want at least £50m and Potter's own (joking) valuation won't help matters if #CFC do enter the race. When asked about a reported £42m bid from Liverpool this summer, he replied, "You'd probably get his boots for that from the chairman, maybe! £100m?"'

By the sounds of it, this transfer saga is still very much alive...

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |