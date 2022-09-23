Report: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is Now The Fifth Highest Paid Player In The World
It is no secret that Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have had a slow start to the season. Pundits and fans everywhere have already expressed their opinion and many different theories abound.
Since Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 they have been one of the most successful clubs in world football. They have come under scrutiny lately after an extremely tepid start to the 2022/2023 season.
Fans and pundits have been quick to place blame with Salah being an easy target.
His new contract makes him the highest-paid player in Liverpool history. With this comes a serious amount of expectation and pressure. With only three goals in eight games, it's been a challenge for Salah to find the back of the net this season
Is it possible that Salah has become complacent after receiving such a massive pay rise?
Read More
The Liverpool Echo is reporting today that a major US sports analyst Sportico ranks Salah as the fifth highest paid player in the world. The Egyptian King will receive a staggering €35 million in the 2022/2023 season.
Only about €18 million of this will come from Liverpool's wages. The rest will come from endorsement deals with the likes of Vodafone, Adidas, Pepsi, Uber and electronics company Oppo.
His popularity in Africa and amongst the Muslim population has made him attractive to companies looking to broaden their appeal in these markets.
Only time will tell if the money has led to complacency and a lack of drive. We tend to believe he will come good again though.
Read More Liverpool Coverage
- Report: Jude Bellingham's Love For Steven Gerrard Could Play Huge Part In Transfer To Liverpool
- 'Unfortunately For Jurgen Klopp' - Pundit On Liverpool Skipper's England Call Up
- Former Liverpool Man Charlie Adam Announces Retirement From Football
- 'Liverpool Are Not In Crisis' | Manchester City Midfielder Assures Anfield Faithful
- Former Brazilian International Arthur Melo's New Mission To Become A Liverpool Starter
- Report: Liverpool's Desire To Sign Borussia Dortmund's Jude Bellingham For 'Nearly' a Decade
Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |