Report: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is Now The Fifth Highest Paid Player In The World

It is no secret that Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have had a slow start to the season. Pundits and fans everywhere have already expressed their opinion and many different theories abound.

Since Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 they have been one of the most successful clubs in world football. They have come under scrutiny lately after an extremely tepid start to the 2022/2023 season.

IMAGO / PA Images

Fans and pundits have been quick to place blame with Salah being an easy target.

His new contract makes him the highest-paid player in Liverpool history. With this comes a serious amount of expectation and pressure. With only three goals in eight games, it's been a challenge for Salah to find the back of the net this season

Is it possible that Salah has become complacent after receiving such a massive pay rise?

The Liverpool Echo is reporting today that a major US sports analyst Sportico ranks Salah as the fifth highest paid player in the world. The Egyptian King will receive a staggering €35 million in the 2022/2023 season.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Only about €18 million of this will come from Liverpool's wages. The rest will come from endorsement deals with the likes of Vodafone, Adidas, Pepsi, Uber and electronics company Oppo.

His popularity in Africa and amongst the Muslim population has made him attractive to companies looking to broaden their appeal in these markets.

Only time will tell if the money has led to complacency and a lack of drive. We tend to believe he will come good again though.

