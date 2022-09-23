Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is Now The Fifth Highest Paid Player In The World

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Liverpool's Mohamed Salah Is Now The Fifth Highest Paid Player In The World

Analysts at a major US sports business website are reporting that Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is now the fifth highest paid player in world football surpassing Kevin De Bruyne. Almost half of his income is coming from sources outside of the club.

It is no secret that Mohamed Salah and Liverpool have had a slow start to the season. Pundits and fans everywhere have already expressed their opinion and many different theories abound.

Since Salah joined Liverpool in 2017 they have been one of the most successful clubs in world football. They have come under scrutiny lately after an extremely tepid start to the 2022/2023 season.

Liverpool Napoli Mohamed Salah Kalidou Koulibaly

Fans and pundits have been quick to place blame with Salah being an easy target. 

His new contract makes him the highest-paid player in Liverpool history. With this comes a serious amount of expectation and pressure. With only three goals in eight games, it's been a challenge for Salah to find the back of the net this season 

Is it possible that Salah has become complacent after receiving such a massive pay rise? 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The Liverpool Echo is reporting today that a major US sports analyst Sportico ranks Salah as the fifth highest paid player in the world. The Egyptian King will receive a staggering €35 million in the 2022/2023 season. 

Liverpool Ajax Mohamed Salah Calvin Bassey

Only about €18 million of this will come from Liverpool's wages. The rest will come from endorsement deals with the likes of Vodafone, Adidas, Pepsi, Uber and electronics company Oppo.

His popularity in Africa and amongst the Muslim population has made him attractive to companies looking to broaden their appeal in these markets.

Only time will tell if the money has led to complacency and a lack of drive. We tend to believe he will come good again though. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Jurgen Klopp
Articles

Three Big Decisions For Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp When The Premier League Returns

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson
Quotes

Former Liverpool Star John Barnes Believes Borussia Dortmund Are Bluffing On Price Of Jude Bellingham

By Damon Carr
Ismael Bennacer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Still Interested In AC Milan Midfielder

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

Virgil van Dijk Admits He Had A Poor Start To The Season For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Italy v England | Where To Watch / Live Stream | UEFA Nations League

By Neil Andrew
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'I Think He Would Choose Liverpool' - Pundit On Jude Bellingham Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew
Bayern Munich Sadio Mane
Quotes

'It's The Injury Situation' - Liverpool Legend John Barnes Reasoning Behind Poor Start

By Damon Carr
Borussia Dortmund Jude Bellingham
News

Liverpool Target Jude Bellingham Set To Start For England

By Jim Nichol-Turner