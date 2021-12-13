Report: Liverpool’s Most Likely Champions League Opponents In Round Of 16

The draw for the UEFA Champions League round of 16 takes place today and a maths expert has calculated who the most likely opponents for Liverpool will be.

The Reds cruised through the group stages winning all six of their matches and by doing so topped a supposed ‘group of death’.

Familiar foes Atletico Madrid and FC Porto along with AC Milan were brushed aside as Liverpool became the first English side to emerge with a 100% winning record from the group stages.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, maths expert Julien Guyon has calculated the probability of each fixture being drawn today.

According to Guyon, Liverpool have an 18.71% chance of meeting either Inter Milan or Villarreal in the round of 16.

A fixture between the Reds and PSG is said to have a 17.86% chance with a game against Salzburg 15.08%.

The least likely ties for Jurgen Klopp’s team according to Guyon are against Benfica and Sporting Lisbon with both said to have a 14.82% chance.

The full list details of Guyon’s calculations were released on his Twitter account.

The draw will take place at 11am UK time on Monday and it will be interesting to see how it pans out.

Details of where you can see the draw can be found here.

