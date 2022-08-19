Report: Liverpool's New Signing Darwin Nunez - Former Coaches Speak To His Temper and Disposition

Darwin Nunez is currently under the media microscope after his headbutt on Crystal Palace's defender Joachim Andersen left his team with only ten men. Former coaches from South America and Portugal were quick to share their insight on the player.

James Pearce and Jack Lang from The Athletic have reported today what several of Darwin Nunez's former coaches have said about the feisty Uruguayan.



His youth coach at Penarol in Uruguay, Fernando Curutchet had this to say about Nunez.

“He was a happy kid. Very close to his family. Sometimes, when things didn’t go well, he would get a bit down. He was always his own biggest critic.”

His coach at the senior Penarol team Leonardo Ramos seemed surprised by the incident and had this to as.

“He is still very young and will keep learning. He has eight to 10 years at the top ahead of him and will pick things up because English football is so intelligent. The center-backs there are very hard and physical. Darwin will have to learn how to deal with that.”

Darwin Nunez first moved Spanish side Almeria in the summer of 2019. His manager there Pedro Emanuel seemed equally supportive and added.

“He had desire and determination which Uruguayan players usually have..he is always asking more of himself, more of the team. Sometimes he would walk off the pitch angry because he wanted more."

Thankfully the consensus from his former coaches and managers is that, while he is very hard on himself and extremely driven, this is most likely an outlier and not something Liverpool fans should expect to see again.

