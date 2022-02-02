Skip to main content
Report: Liverpool's Re-Scheduled Premier League Clash With Leeds To Take Place Days Before Carabao Cup Final

The Premier League clash between Liverpool and Leeds United at Anfield has been rescheduled to take place on Wednesday, 23rd February 2022 according to a report.

This is the re-arranged match for the original game that was scheduled on Boxing Day that was postponed after the Premier League authorised Leeds' request to call off the game.

There has been no official confirmation from either club or the Premier League of the new date. Assuming it is the case, however, Liverpool will have the opportunity to win some silverware for the first time just four days later when they take on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final at Wembley.

Here are the fixtures and schedule for February as things stand (all times are GMT):

Sunday, 6th February

12:00pm Liverpool v Cardiff City (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Thursday, 10th February

7:45pm Liverpool v Leicester City (Premier League)

Sunday, 13th February

2:00pm Burnley v Liverpool (Premier League)

Wednesday, 16th February

8:00pm Inter Milan v Liverpool (UEFA Champions League, Round of 16, 1st leg)

Saturday, 19th February

3:00pm Liverpool v Norwich City (Premier League)

Sunday, 27th February

4:30pm Chelsea v Liverpool (Carabao Cup Final)

The Premier League fixture away at Arsenal, scheduled for February 26, has been postponed because of the Carabao Cup final taking place that weekend.

