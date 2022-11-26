Skip to main content
Report: Luis Diaz Injury Return Date Revealed - Positive News For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Luis Diaz Injury Return Date Revealed - Positive News For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool

The Colombian has been out of action since the start of October with a knee injury.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

The journalist who broke the news of Luis Diaz's transfer to Liverpool from FC Porto in January has given a hint as to when Reds fans could see the 25-year-old back in action.

Colombian international Diaz has been out of action with a knee injury since the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on the 9th of October.

Liverpool Luis Diaz

Luis Diaz limped off against Arsenal with a knee injury in early October.

The match at the Emirates was a bad one for Jurgen Klopp and his team as not only did it end in defeat but Diaz limped off and Joel Matip also picked up a muscle problem and has also not played since.

Prior to the World Cup, Klopp confirmed that Diaz had started running and journalist Pipe Sierra (via The Anfield Talk) has now provided further insight.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Sierra claims that after joining up with the national team to continue his rehab, the winger has returned to Liverpool to 'finalise the process' and will be part of the travelling squad that Liverpool take to Dubai at the beginning of December.

The loss of Diaz, who had arguably been Liverpool's best player this season, was a huge blow to Klopp's struggling team so the news he is on the comeback trail and could feature in the Dubai Super Cup will be a huge boost.

It should also mean that he gets some match practice against Lyon and AC Milan before Liverpool return to Premier League action when it resumes after the World Cup.

[Get PureVPN to access BBC iPlayer and ITV Hub outside the UK and watch the FIFA World Cup for free]

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Enzo Fernandez Liverpool Target and Benfica Player
Transfers

Moises Caicedo And Enzo Fernandez Could Be Targeted Alongside Jude Bellingham By Liverpool

By Damon Carr
Moussa Diaby Kylian Mbappe
Match Coverage

Watch: Kylian Mbappe Goal Gives France Lead Against Denmark At World Cup

By Neil Andrew
Lionel Messi
Match Coverage

Argentina v Mexico - Where To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details. Can Lionel Messi's Team Recover From World Cup Opening Day Defeat?

By Neil Andrew
Ibrahima Konate
Match Coverage

France v Denmark - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group D

By Neil Andrew
World Cup, Qatar
News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group B - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

By Neil Andrew
FIFA Qatar World Cup
News

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022: Group A - Fixtures, Schedule, Results & Standings

By Neil Andrew
Jude Bellingham
Match Coverage

England v USA - Where To Watch, Live Stream, FIFA World Cup 2022 Group B

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah Darwin Nunez
News

Darwin Nunez Transfer And Mohamed Salah Contract Only Possible Due To The Sale Of Senegal's Sadio Mane

By Damon Carr