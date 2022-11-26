Report: Luis Diaz Injury Return Date Revealed - Positive News For Jurgen Klopp & Liverpool

The journalist who broke the news of Luis Diaz's transfer to Liverpool from FC Porto in January has given a hint as to when Reds fans could see the 25-year-old back in action.

Colombian international Diaz has been out of action with a knee injury since the 3-2 defeat against Arsenal on the 9th of October.

Luis Diaz limped off against Arsenal with a knee injury in early October. IMAGO / PA Images

The match at the Emirates was a bad one for Jurgen Klopp and his team as not only did it end in defeat but Diaz limped off and Joel Matip also picked up a muscle problem and has also not played since.

Prior to the World Cup, Klopp confirmed that Diaz had started running and journalist Pipe Sierra (via The Anfield Talk) has now provided further insight.

Sierra claims that after joining up with the national team to continue his rehab, the winger has returned to Liverpool to 'finalise the process' and will be part of the travelling squad that Liverpool take to Dubai at the beginning of December.

The loss of Diaz, who had arguably been Liverpool's best player this season, was a huge blow to Klopp's struggling team so the news he is on the comeback trail and could feature in the Dubai Super Cup will be a huge boost.

It should also mean that he gets some match practice against Lyon and AC Milan before Liverpool return to Premier League action when it resumes after the World Cup.

