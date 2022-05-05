Skip to main content

Report: Luis Diaz Transfer To Liverpool From Porto - Details Of The Payment Structure Of Add Ons Revealed

Luis Diaz signed for Liverpool from Porto in a shock move during the January transfer window and the details of the add-ons involved in the deal have been revealed in a report.

The Reds made their shock move for the Colombian, who had previously been earmarked as a summer target after Tottenham Hotspur made a move to sign the talented winger.

Luis Diaz

The Merseyside club moved swiftly however to secure the 25 year old for a fee reported to be €45million plus €15million add-ons.

According to Record (via Sport Witness), the Primeira Liga club will need to be patient to receive the full amount of bonuses from Liverpool.

The Portuguese outlet claim that no bonus will come into effect until the 2022/23 season with €10million seen as 'easy to achieve'.

Porto will earn €5million over the next five seasons (€1million per season) if Liverpool continue to qualify for the Champions League.

They will also earn a further €1million for every 25 appearances Diaz makes where he plays over 45 minutes up to a maximum of €5million.

The remaining €5million is related to the performance stats of a player who has hit the ground running since he moved.

Diaz has made a sensational start to life at Anfield and it looks like every penny/cent spent will be worth it if he continues in the same vein.

