Report: Luiz Diaz Hints At The Extent Of His Injury Following Arsenal Defeat

Liverpool winger Luis Diaz left the Emirates Stadium with his knee in a brace following an injury in their 3-2 defeat to Arsenal yesterday evening, he may have just hinted out the severity of the knock.

Luis Diaz has been a bright spot from a very underwhelming start to Liverpool's 2022/23 campaign. Despite the side currently sitting 10th on as many points as their standing position, Diaz has put in numerous good performances thus far.

So it was to every Liverpool fan's horror when the Colombian stayed down after a collision with Arsenal's Thomas Partey.

The number '23' was unsurprisingly amid another good performance and had an assist under his belt before the injury. After trying to shake off the knock, Diaz limped off minutes before halftime, being replaced by eventual goal scorer Roberto Firmino.

Now thanks to Liverpool Echo's Liverpool FC correspondent Paul Gorst, the reds winger may have inadvertently offered an injury update.

The report states: "A solemn and dejected Luis Diaz made his way through the post-match mixed zone on crutches and in a knee brace at the Emirates as the Liverpool players headed for the team bus."

And it was what Diaz reportedly did that may speak volumes about the injury he sustained.

"A downbeat Diaz didn't stop to speak to reporters but offered a grimace and a disappointed shake of the head when asked by one member of the press how bad the injury actually was as he walked through towards the bus."

All reds supporters will be clamouring for a positive injury update for the winger who left the Emirates Stadium in a knee brace and crutches.

Luis Diaz will most definitely be the subject of further scans alongside Trent Alexander-Arnold, who also came off injured in yesterday's loss. Jurgen Klopp admitted it "Doesn't look good for both."

Further injury updates can most likely be expected in Klopp's pre-match press conference for Wednesday night's UEFA Champions League fixture against Rangers.

