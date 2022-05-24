Report: Manchester City Star On Liverpool Manager Jurgen Klopp's Message After Premier League Triumph

Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has revealed that Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp was quick to congratulate him following his sides dramatic Premier League victory.

Gundogan netted twice in five minutes either side of a Rodri strike to bring his side back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 against Steven Gerrard's Aston Villa on the final day, and earn City their fourth league title in five seasons.

IMAGO / PA Images

As per Sport Witness, in an interview with Sport1 the City midfielder said: "He was one of the first (to congratulate.) We have always treated each other with the utmost respect. He had another very good season with Liverpool and made life extremely difficult for us.

"He’s just an outstanding guy and manager, and he’s shown that over the years."

The pairs relationship goes back a long way, to when Gundogan played under Klopp at Borussia Dortmund from 2011 to 2015.

