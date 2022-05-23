Report: Manchester United Boss On Putting A Stop To Manchester City And Liverpool Dominance

New Manchester United manager Erik Ten Hag has claimed that he will end the recent dominance of Manchester City and Liverpool, during his tenure.

As per the Mail Online, the Dutchman said: "Liverpool and Manchester City play fantastic football, but you will always see an era come to an end — I am looking forward to a battle with them.

"I will give everything necessary to get Man United back where they belong."

Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp's teams have once again been head and shoulders above the rest of the Premier League sides this season, and have finished in first and second in three of the last four campaigns.

Ten Hag continued: "It’s a big challenge. I want to build a team who are battling for each other, who are unified and who will get results."

