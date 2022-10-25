Report: Manchester United 'Close To Agreeing Deal' With Former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards

A report has emerged suggesting that Manchester United are close to agreeing a deal with former Liverpool Sporting Director Michael Edwards.

The 43-year-old left Liverpool in the summer after 11 years at the club and was replaced by his assistant, Julian Ward.

Edwards helped Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp return the club to the very top of the domestic and European game with a spell of sustained success in the transfer market.

Michael Edwards helped Jurgen Klopp re-establish Liverpool at the top of the game.

According to Football Insider, both Manchester United and Chelsea made Edwards their primary target though the Blues are believed to have now moved on to others after being knocked back in their advances for the former Liverpool man.

The publication claims that sources have told them that the hierarchy at Old Trafford are 'close to agreeing a deal' with Edwards and are prepared to wait until next summer for him to start work as he currently is taking a one-year sabbatical.

The offer to Edwards from United is described as 'hugely attractive' as the Red Devils try and get one up on their rivals by trying to recruit their former employee.

LFCTR Verdict

Michael Edwards became a very popular figure at Anfield for the role he played in the club's success over recent years. Whilst he is a free agent, if there is any truth in the rumour, this would be a move that would not go down with Reds fans.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |