Report: Manchester United In 'Regular Contact Since November' With Managerial Candidate
Manchester United have been in 'regular contact since November' with one of the favourites to take the Old Trafford hot seat at the end of the season.
Ralf Rangnick was appointed as interim successor to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer back in November but the club have seen mixed form since his introduction with some players reported to be questioning the German's methods and tactics.
Le Parisien via Sport Witness claim that Manchester United 'still dream' of appointing PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino and say there has been 'regular contact since November'.
The other main candidate to take over from Rangnick at the end of the season appears to be Erik Ten Hag of Ajax who apparently is favoured by the German as his successor.
Rangnick will be staying on at United for another two years in a consultancy role hence it is expected he may have a say on the decision.
The French publication also report that Pochettino is keen to return to the Premier League if he can free himself from his contract in France.
PSG are said to be making contingency plans in case the Argentine moves on with Zinedine Zidane favourite to take over the Ligue 1 club.
