Report: Manchester United May Drop Harry Maguire In Liverpool Clash

Erik ten Hag is considering dropping their central defender and captain, Harry Maguire, for the game against Liverpool, as per Manchester Evening News.

Harry Maguire has no doubt had a torrid time at Manchester United - and Erik ten Hag is considering partnering new £55.3m signing Lisandro Martinez up with Raphael Varane when Liverpool comes knocking in less than a week.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United in 2021-22, with a 5-0 win at Old Trafford in October, followed by a 4-0 thrashing at Anfield. Mohamed Salah scored four goals across both games, with Sadio Mane, Luis Diaz, Naby Keita, and Diogo Jota all joining in on the action.

Jordan Henderson Harry Maguire

Following Man United's 4-0 defeat to Brentford, it's a real possibility that Liverpool's front line will have a completely shaken up defence to attack on Monday night.

The question becomes whether this puts Liverpool in an advantageous position, or whether this will improve Manchester United.

Either way, spending £80 million on a defender that isn't good enough quality to even make the starting lineup is just a horrific transfer business and epitomises Manchester United's naivety when it comes to transfer dealings.

 Liverpool will hope to collect their first win of the Premier League season at Old Trafford - where they've been victorious in the past two visits, winning 4-2 in 2020-21, and 5-0 in 2021-22.

