Report: Manchester United Now Have Most Expensive Squad In World Football After Ferran Torres Sale To Barcelona

Manchester United now have the most expensive squad assembled in world football according to ESPN FC.

They have taken over from Manchester City who are now second after the sale of striker Ferran Torres to Barcelona.

IMAGO / News Images Limited

The total cost of interim manager Ralf Rangnick's squad stands at £801million with Pep Guardiola's squad cost now just below at £800million.

Despite the similar amounts spent in assembling the squads, there is a huge difference in the fortunes of the two teams.

City have won three out of the last four Premier League titles and lead the way once again, 22 points ahead of their Manchester rivals.

The Red Devils have not won a league title since Alex Ferguson left the club in 2013 and their last trophy was the UEFA Europa League under the guidance of Jose Mourinho in 2017.

Unless something changes quickly the gap between the two clubs will continue to grow with speculation that some Manchester United players are struggling with Rangnick's methods and tactics.

One thing that is certain is that the most expensive squad assembled in world football are drastically underachieving.

