November 17, 2021
Report: Manchester United Plan To Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, Interest In Former Liverpool Manager Brendan Rodgers

Author:

According to a report Manchester United have already started planning to replace manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after some poor performances particular those against rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

There have been reports of late linking United with a move for Leicester City and former Reds manager Brendan Rodgers and it was even claimed he has already verbally agreed to join the club.

The report in the Manchester Evening News claims that the club have already 'privately decided' that they need to part with Norwegian Solskjaer and that Rodgers is their preferred candidate.

It goes on to say that it is unclear as to when they plan to sack Solskjaer due to the timing of when they would be able to replace him hence he may remain in place until the end of the season.

The article claims that despite interest in Ajax coach Erik Ten Hag and Spain national team coach Luis Enrique, Rodgers appears to be the front runner.

His current contract at Leicester runs until June 2023 hence any move for the former Liverpool man before then would involve a payout to the Foxes.

