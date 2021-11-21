Report: Manchester United Return To Zinedine Zidane Negotiations As They Look To Replace Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

A portuguese insider has claimed that Manchester United have returned to negotiations to try and convince former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Reports from multiple outlets on Saturday evening suggested that Solskjaer would be leaving the club with the terms of his departure being discussed.

United were humiliated in a 4-1 defeat at Watford on Saturday in a game that saw captain Harry Maguire sent off.

IMAGO / Pressinphoto

The pressure had been building on Norwegian Solskjaer after a poor run of form that saw them humiliated at Old Trafford by rivals Liverpool and Manchester City.

It looks like the result at Vicarage Road was the end of the road for Solskjaer as focus now switches to his replacement.

According to Pedro Almeida the club are trying to tempt Frenchman Zidane with a salary of around €10million per year.

The Portuguese journalist had ruled the former Real Madrid manager out of the race on Friday as he reported that he wasn't keen to take on a project mid season.

It seems however that after Saturday's latest humiliation, United are desperate to push through a deal for the manager who was so successful at the Santiago Bernabéu Stadium.

‘Manchester United returns to negotiations with Zinedine #Zidane to convince the French coach to assume the technical command of the team. Salary around 10M€ for the French. 🔴 #MUFC’

