Report: Manchester United Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer With Intent Of Naming Zinedine Zidane As Manager

According to reports this evening, Manchester United have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are trying to persuade former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to take the job.

United were humiliated today as they went down 4-1 to Watford at Vicarage Road in a match that saw Harry Maguire sent off.

Its been a tumultuous couple of months for Norwegian Solskjaer who saw his side thrashed at home 5-0 by Liverpool and then totally outclassed in the Manchester derby as they went down 2-0.

'Solskjaer Sacked'

It looked like Solskjaer was to be given the green light to carry on after the international break but according to Manuel Veth from Transfermarkt he has been sacked.

There has been no official confirmation from the club who held an emergency general meeting after the Watford defeat.

'Ole sacked. Well done Watford for spoiling the party for everyone else.'

Another report from Rudy Galetti from Sportitalia is claiming that United want Zidane to replace Solskjaer.

Galetti also claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo make a personal phone call to the Frenchman which may prove to be decisive.

Despite the reports, Sky Sports News reported that post EGM this evening the future of Solskjaer was still undecided.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook