Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsSI.com
Search
SUBSCRIBE
Publish date:

Report: Manchester United Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer With Intent Of Naming Zinedine Zidane As Manager

Author:

According to reports this evening, Manchester United have sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and are trying to persuade former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to take the job.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
Zidane

United were humiliated today as they went down 4-1 to Watford at Vicarage Road in a match that saw Harry Maguire sent off.

Its been a tumultuous couple of months for Norwegian Solskjaer who saw his side thrashed at home 5-0 by Liverpool and then totally outclassed in the Manchester derby as they went down 2-0.

'Solskjaer Sacked'

It looked like Solskjaer was to be given the green light to carry on after the international break but according to Manuel Veth from Transfermarkt he has been sacked.

There has been no official confirmation from the club who held an emergency general meeting after the Watford defeat.

'Ole sacked. Well done Watford for spoiling the party for everyone else.'

Read More

Another report from Rudy Galetti from Sportitalia is claiming that United want Zidane to replace Solskjaer.

Galetti also claimed that Cristiano Ronaldo make a personal phone call to the Frenchman which may prove to be decisive.

Despite the reports, Sky Sports News reported that post EGM this evening the future of Solskjaer was still undecided.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
News

Report: Manchester United Sack Ole Gunnar Solskjaer With Intent Of Naming Zinedine Zidane As Manager

3 minutes ago
Zidane
News

Report: Manchester United Want Zinedine Zidane To Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer And Cristiano Ronaldo Phone Call May Have Been Decisive

29 minutes ago
Virgil van Dijk Romelu Lukaku
Articles

Insane Stat Proves Why Liverpool's Virgil Van Dijk Is The Best Defender In Recent History

47 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp Mikel Arteta
Match Coverage

Jurgen Klopp Responds To Mikel Arteta After Bust-Up During Liverpool's 4-0 Win Over Arsenal

1 hour ago
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
News

Breaking News: Manchester United Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer Future Undecided After EGM

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Match Coverage

'I Am Sick Of People Going For Sadio' Jurgen Klopp Defends The Liverpool Winger

1 hour ago
Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Arsenal
Match Coverage

'I Should've Scored' Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Reacts To Liverpool's 4-0 Win Over Arsenal

1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Virgil Van Dijk
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Arsenal | Premier League Highlights

1 hour ago