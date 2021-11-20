Skip to main content
November 20, 2021
Report: Manchester United Want Zinedine Zidane To Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer And Cristiano Ronaldo Phone Call May Have Been Decisive

Author:

According to a report this evening, Manchester United want Zinedine Zidane to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager. It also claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has made a call to the Frenchman tonight.

Zidane

The Red Devils were humbled again this afternoon as they lost 4-1 to Watford at Vicarage Road in a game that saw Harry Maguire sent off.

This was another huge blow to the beleaguered Norwegian who was already under huge pressure after humiliating home defeats to Liverpool and Manchester City.

According to Rudy Galetti from Sportitalia, the club are doing everything possible to persuade Zidane to take over from Solskjaer and are preparing a huge offer to tempt him.

It also claims that Cristiano Ronaldo has called his former coach this evening and that maybe the decisive move in tempting Zidane to the club.

The Portuguese superstar and Zidane enjoyed huge success together before at Real Madrid.

According to Sky Sports, Solskjaer's future remains uncertain after an emergency general meeting this evening.

It remains to be seen whether the pressure becomes too much for the club not to act now after today's humiliation at Vicarage Road.

'#MUFC are doing everything to convince Zinedine #Zidane: a monster offer was formalized. 

A call from #CR7 to the manager few minutes ago could be the decisive move. #ManchesterUtd #ManUTD #EPL #Transfers #Calciomercato'

Report: Manchester United Want Zinedine Zidane To Replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer And Cristiano Ronaldo Phone Call May Have Been Decisive

