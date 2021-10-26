Report: Manchester United's Ole Gunnar Solskjaer To Stay In Charge After Liverpool Demolition Job
Reports are emerging this evening that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will remain in charge of Manchester United ahead of their clash with Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday. The Norwegian had come under increasing pressure following their 5-0 defeat to Liverpool at the weekend.
Solskjaer looked shell shocked after the game on Sunday after his side were demolished by a rampant Liverpool with the goals coming from a Mohamed Salah hat-trick, Naby Keita and Diogo Jota.
Solsjkaer To Take Charge Of Tottenham Game
Fabrizio Romano has confirmed this evening that he believes Solskjaer has been given the green light to continue in his role and will definitely be in charge for the visit to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium on Saturday.
Romano also goes on to say that he has the support of Sir Alex Ferguson and has spoken to the players today.
LFCTR Verdict
It remains to be seen whether this is just a temporary move from the United board to buy them some time whilst they look for a replacement.
There is no doubt eyes will be glued to the game in North London on Saturday to see if Solskjaer can get a response from his players and start to turn the situation around.
