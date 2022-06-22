Report: Michael Edwards Rejects Approach From Premier League Rival

Liverpool's departing sporting director Michael Edwards has reportedly rejected an offer to join fellow Premier League club Chelsea this summer.

According to the ECHO, Edwards who is leaving Anfield this summer has had a number of offers from various clubs with Chelsea being the latest.

@SIPA USA

Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly is believed to be on the lookout for a new sporting director after announcing he'll be acting in the role for the time being with Edwards as a serious target.

Edwards departs the Reds after spending over a decade at the club and has been regarded as one of the most crucial figures in player recruitment over recent years.

The 43-year-old is hailed for signing the likes of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who have all become world class players since moving to Merseyside.

Edwards is being replaced at Anfield by Julian Ward who was previously assistant sporting director. Ward has wasted no time at all in his new role and has got straight down to business.

Ward has already played an instrumental part in the recent signatures of Uruguayan forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica, Scottish right back Calvin Ramsay and Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

Edwards is reported to have also had offers from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG. However, the idea that he will be moving to Stamford Bridge is completely off the cards.

