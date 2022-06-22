Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Michael Edwards Rejects Approach From Premier League Rival

Liverpool's departing sporting director Michael Edwards has reportedly rejected an offer to join fellow Premier League club Chelsea this summer. 

According to the ECHO, Edwards who is leaving Anfield this summer has had a number of offers from various clubs with Chelsea being the latest. 

Michael Edwards and Jurgen Klopp talking Liverpool

Chelsea's new American owner Todd Boehly is believed to be on the lookout for a new sporting director after announcing he'll be acting in the role for the time being with Edwards as a serious target. 

Edwards departs the Reds after spending over a decade at the club and has been regarded as one of the most crucial figures in player recruitment over recent years. 

The 43-year-old is hailed for signing the likes of Alisson Becker, Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who have all become world class players since moving to Merseyside. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

salah van dijk

Edwards is being replaced at Anfield by Julian Ward who was previously assistant sporting director. Ward has wasted no time at all in his new role and has got straight down to business. 

Ward has already played an instrumental part in the recent signatures of Uruguayan  forward Darwin Nunez from Benfica, Scottish right back Calvin Ramsay and Portuguese midfielder Fabio Carvalho

Edwards is reported to have also had offers from the likes of Real Madrid and PSG. However, the idea that he will be moving to Stamford Bridge is completely off the cards. 

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Joe Gomez
Transfers

‘If He Has Any Ambition’ - Former Player On The Future Of Joe Gomez As Liverpool Contract Rumours Persist

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Watch: Sadio Mane's 10 Greatest Liverpool Moments As Striker Departs For Bayern Munich

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Quotes

Watch: Sadio Mane's Official Goodbye Message To Liverpool As He Joins Bayern Munich

By Damon Carr2 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Sadio Mane Completes Move To Bayern Munich From Liverpool

By Sam Jones4 hours ago
Liverpool V Real Madrid
Transfers

Report: Real Madrid Ready To Offer Two Players In Exchange In Order To Hijack Liverpool Midfield Move

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Takumi Minamino
Transfers

Report: Monaco Agree Deal Worth £15.5Million With Liverpool Over Transfer Of Takumi Minamino

By Neil Andrew4 hours ago
Nicolo Barella
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Keen On Nicolo Barella Transfer, Inter Milan's Asking Price Revealed - Player 'Would Like To Work For' Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew5 hours ago
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Would He Have Jeopardised?' - Medical Expert On Mohamed Salah Injury Concern For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew6 hours ago