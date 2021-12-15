Skip to main content
December 15, 2021
Report: MLS Toronto FC Winger Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty Training With Liverpool After Arsenal Stint

Author:

Toronto FC winger Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty from the MLS is training with Liverpool according to a report.

The 17 year old who has made 13 appearances for Toronto FC was named as part of the Guardian's Next Generation Series for players born in 2004.

Jahkeele Marshall-Rutty

MLSsoccer.com claim that sources have told them the player is training with the Reds having previously trained with Liverpool's Premier League rivals Arsenal.

The publication goes onto mention that their sources believe offers for the player from big European clubs will arrive soon.

As the player will not be 18 until June and isn't a European Union passport holder, a deal cannot be done however until summer 2022.

Canada have produced some exceptional young players of late with Alphonso Davies enjoying great success in the Bundesliga with Bayern Munich and Liverpool target Jonathan David helping Lille to the last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

Marshall-Rutty has already broken Davies' record for being the youngest player call up for the Canada national team.

