Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Mohamed Salah Contract Talks With Liverpool At Stalemate - Player Appears Set To Leave For Free In 12 Months

There appears to be no breakthrough in contract talks with Mohamed Salah and Liverpool with it now seeming more and more likely he will leave for free next summer according to a report.

Mohamed Salah

The Egyptian has just 12 months left on his current deal and despite being in negotiations with the club for months over extending his stay on Merseyside, there is still no agreement.

The 30-year-old has made it clear however that he fully intends to stay at Liverpool next season and if necessary play out the remaining 12 months of his contract.

According to The Mirror, senior sources at the club have said 'they have gone as far as they can in negotiations with Salah’s camp without smashing their wage structure'.

The publication also claims that the Anfield hierarchy believes it's now unlikely that Salah will back down in 'his demand for a double-his-money £400,000-a-week deal'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It is almost certain that Liverpool will lose Sadio Mane to Bundesliga giants after the two sides agreed on a transfer that could reach £35million including add-ons.

Sadio Mane

Roberto Firmino is also in a similar situation to Salah and Mane, with just 12 months left of his current deal although he has made it clear he wants to extend his stay at Anfield.

Despite the additions of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez over recent months, Liverpool supporters will still hope for a resolution in the Salah contract saga to prevent them from losing another world-class player in his prime.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Neco Williams Told He Can Leave On Loan By Liverpool Ahead Of Wales' World Cup Campaign

By Damon Carr10 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'That Is Probably Their Next Big Target' - Pundit On A Possible Liverpool Move For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Insider Provides Update On West Ham Striker Jarrod Bowen & Liverpool Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew10 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Wolves Turned Down Chance To Sign New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Marco Asensio Transfer & Have Already Contacted Real Madrid Forward's Representatives

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Podcasts

Sadio Mane And Liverpool Fans: The Love That Will Never Fade

By Damon Carr14 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Transfer From Liverpool To Bayern Munich - Details Of Medical & Unveiling At Allianz Arena Emerge

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Articles

Sadio Mane: Key Facts, Stats & Achievements From His Incredible Liverpool Career

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago