Report: Mohamed Salah Contract Talks With Liverpool At Stalemate - Player Appears Set To Leave For Free In 12 Months

There appears to be no breakthrough in contract talks with Mohamed Salah and Liverpool with it now seeming more and more likely he will leave for free next summer according to a report.

IMAGO / NurPhoto

The Egyptian has just 12 months left on his current deal and despite being in negotiations with the club for months over extending his stay on Merseyside, there is still no agreement.

The 30-year-old has made it clear however that he fully intends to stay at Liverpool next season and if necessary play out the remaining 12 months of his contract.

According to The Mirror, senior sources at the club have said 'they have gone as far as they can in negotiations with Salah’s camp without smashing their wage structure'.

The publication also claims that the Anfield hierarchy believes it's now unlikely that Salah will back down in 'his demand for a double-his-money £400,000-a-week deal'.

It is almost certain that Liverpool will lose Sadio Mane to Bundesliga giants after the two sides agreed on a transfer that could reach £35million including add-ons.

IMAGO / Sven Simon

Roberto Firmino is also in a similar situation to Salah and Mane, with just 12 months left of his current deal although he has made it clear he wants to extend his stay at Anfield.

Despite the additions of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez over recent months, Liverpool supporters will still hope for a resolution in the Salah contract saga to prevent them from losing another world-class player in his prime.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |