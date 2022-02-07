Report: Mohamed Salah Declares Himself Ready For Liverpool Premier League Clash With Leicester City On Thursday After AFCON Heroics

Mohamed Salah has declared himself ready and available for Liverpool's Premier League clash with Leicester City on Thursday after he came so close to winning the Africa Cup of Nations with Egypt.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The 29-year-old played in the AFCON final on Sunday evening with Egypt losing out on penalties to Sadio Mane's Senegal.

It was the fourth successive game that Salah and Egypt had played extra-time over a gruelling 11 day period.

According to a report from reliable journalist Paul Joyce of The Times, Salah has already returned to England. Joyce says he will return to training tomorrow and is keen to take part in Thursday's crucial match against Brendan Rodgers' Foxes.

It looks like it will therefore be down to Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp to decide whether the exertions of the last month mean that Salah should not be risked.

The Reds are entering a busy period with a fixture against Burnley on Sunday before Champions League action returns next week as Liverpool travel to Italy to take on Inter Milan.

Mane who was voted player of the tournament is taking part in Senegal's celebrations after they won the trophy for the first time in their history. There must be a doubt therefore as to whether he will be back and available in time for the Foxes.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook