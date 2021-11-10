Report: Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Stand Off Explained

Skip to main content
November 10, 2021
Author:

After a sensational start to the season by Mohamed Salah, Liverpool fans are desperate to see their star man extend his contract beyond the current one which expires in June 2023.

The Egyptian has already scored 15 goals in all competitions as Liverpool up until recently had enjoyed a good start to the season.

They currently sit fourth in the Premier League, four points off of leaders Chelsea after disappointing results against Brighton at home and at West Ham on Sunday.

Liverpool have excelled however in their Champions League group which they have won with two games to spare and are already therefore qualified for the knockout stages.

The report in The Times today which also focussed on the news that sporting director Michael Edwards was stepping down at the end of the season gave some insight as to why the contract negotiations for Salah have not been concluded.

"The delay in an agreement on Mo Salah's new contract has been due to a difference in valuation between what Liverpool are prepared to pay the Egyptian to renew a deal that expires in the summer of 2023 and what Salah and his agent, Ramy Abbas, are seeking."

FSG know that Salah leaving is not an option so I would expect to see a breakthrough in negotiations before the Egyptian leaves for the AFCON in January 2022.

If it goes beyond that date, then the risk of him being in the final 18 months of his contract will not be an attractive situation for the club.

