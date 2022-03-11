Skip to main content
Report: Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract Talks Break Down, Player Expects Improved Terms

Contract talks between Mohamed Salah and Liverpool broke down in December with the player expecting improved terms according to a report.

Mohamed Salah

The 29 year old is out of contract in June 2023 and therefore has just 18 months left to run on his existing deal.

Talks between Salah's representatives and the club have been ongoing for some time but according to Fabrizio Romano, broke down in December

The transfer guru took to Twitter to claim that both Salah and his agent Ramy Abbas Issa have no intention of accepting the current contract on the table from Liverpool.

Romano goes on to say that Salah's priority is still to stay at Liverpool but it will now be up to the club to come back with an improved offer if he is to extend his spell on Merseyside.

Liverpool will be desperate to tie their talisman down after he has taken his game to new levels this season. It remains to be seen however if they are willing to smash their wage structure for a player now recognised as one of the best in the world.

