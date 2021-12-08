Skip to main content
Report: Mohamed Salah Liverpool Contract 'To Be Finalised' Before Final Year

Author:

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah is set to sign a new deal before he enters his final year, according to reports.

It is one of the main things on Liverpool fans' agenda, and this can only come as positive news for supporters.

Salah has 18 months left on his current deal, and getting him to sign an extension could be the final achievement of Michael Edwards' glittering Reds portfolio.

According to Sky, there are several factors which could influence Salah in his decision to stay with the Reds.

He wants 'sustained ambition', with investment in the squad due to it's ageing identity. Fabinho is 28, Sadio Mane 29, Thiago and Roberto Firmino are both 30. 

However, his commitment to the club has been acknowledged - as he said speaking to Sky in October.

"If you ask me, I would love to stay until the last day of my football career, but I can't say much about that - it's not in my hands. It depends on what the club want, not on me." 

There is clearly goodwill on both sides to sort a deal out - now it is down to Salah's representatives and FSG to find a deal suitable for all parties.

