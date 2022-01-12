Report: Mohamed Salah's Contract To Be The Most Lucrative In Liverpool History

Mohamed Salah's new contract is set to make him the richest player in Liverpool history according to new reports.

Mohamed Salah is on undoubtedly one of the best players in the world. Some may even make an argument that he is currently the best in the world.

The Egyptian, who is currently on international duty representing his country at the Africa Cup of Nations, is coming fresh off of an interview that claimed him to be just that--the best in the world.

IMAGO / Xinhua

The interview with fashion icons GQ started with a topic that they believe the world isn't prepared to admit and that is that "Mohamed Salah is the best player in the world right now."

The general public starting to realize that Salah is the best in the world makes his current contract situation even worse.

The Liverpool star's current contract runs out after next season. Despite this, a new deal has yet to be agreed upon.

IMAGO / PRiME Media Images

However, it seems that there have been positive talks as reports have come out saying that the winger is set to sign the richest contract in Liverpool history.

According to new reports from The Athletic, Mohamed Salah's new deal will be one of the most lucrative in the history of Liverpool Football Club.

The Liverpool talisman is currently on a deal that sees him earn £200,000 per week or £10,400,000 per year.

Although it is unsure just how much Salah will make on his new deal, it can be assumed that his new contract will be enough to see him join the world's top earners.

Not only do supporters desperately want the Egyptian to stay at the club but manager Jurgen Klopp.

“I know that Mo wants to stay, we want Mo to stay. These things take time but I think it’s in a good place.” Jurgen Klopp on Salah's contract.

Both sides appear to remain confident that a compromise can be reached.

IMAGO / Shengolpixs

Salah, who will be sorely missed in Liverpool's upcoming EFL Cup Semi-final match against Arsenal, will play against Guinea-Bissau on Saturday.

Before then, however, Sadio Mane and Naby Keita will meet on opposite sides of the pitch when Senegal faces off with Guinea.

