Report: Mohamed Salah - No Concerns Player Will Allow Standards To Drop In Final 12 Months Of Liverpool Contract

Liverpool have no concerns that Mohamed Salah will allow his standards to drop in the final 12 months of his contract next season according to a report.

Despite months of talks, there is still no breakthrough in the negotiations between Salah and Liverpool with it now seeming more and more likely he will leave for free next summer when his contract expires.

IMAGO / Action Plus

The 30-year-old has made it clear however that he fully intends to stay at Liverpool next season and not look to move elsewhere.

According to The Mirror, senior sources at the club have said 'they have gone as far as they can in negotiations with Salah’s camp without smashing their wage structure'.

The publication also claims that the Anfield hierarchy believes it's now unlikely that Salah will back down in 'his demand for a double-his-money £400,000-a-week deal'.

There are no concerns however that Salah's form will drop off as he plays out the remaining months of his contract with the report claiming those inside Anfield believe he is 'too much of a perfectionist to down tools'.

They also cite that the relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp 'remains strong despite and his conduct throughout talks has been exemplary'.

Whilst it is not impossible that Salah will sign a contract extension, it does appear to be looking less and less likely as every month passes but the club will not give up hopes just yet of retaining their talisman.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |