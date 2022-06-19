Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Mohamed Salah - No Concerns Player Will Allow Standards To Drop In Final 12 Months Of Liverpool Contract

Liverpool have no concerns that Mohamed Salah will allow his standards to drop in the final 12 months of his contract next season according to a report.

Despite months of talks, there is still no breakthrough in the negotiations between Salah and Liverpool with it now seeming more and more likely he will leave for free next summer when his contract expires.

Mohamed Salah

The 30-year-old has made it clear however that he fully intends to stay at Liverpool next season and not look to move elsewhere.

According to The Mirror, senior sources at the club have said 'they have gone as far as they can in negotiations with Salah’s camp without smashing their wage structure'.

The publication also claims that the Anfield hierarchy believes it's now unlikely that Salah will back down in 'his demand for a double-his-money £400,000-a-week deal'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

There are no concerns however that Salah's form will drop off as he plays out the remaining months of his contract with the report claiming those inside Anfield believe he is 'too much of a perfectionist to down tools'.

They also cite that the relationship with manager Jurgen Klopp 'remains strong despite and his conduct throughout talks has been exemplary'.

Whilst it is not impossible that Salah will sign a contract extension, it does appear to be looking less and less likely as every month passes but the club will not give up hopes just yet of retaining their talisman.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Mohamed Salah
News

Report: Mohamed Salah Contract Talks With Liverpool At Stalemate - Player Appears Set To Leave For Free In 12 Months

By Neil Andrew23 minutes ago
Neco Williams
Transfers

Report: Neco Williams Told He Can Leave On Loan By Liverpool Ahead Of Wales' World Cup Campaign

By Damon Carr10 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'That Is Probably Their Next Big Target' - Pundit On A Possible Liverpool Move For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Jarrod Bowen Kalvin Phillips
Transfers

Report: Insider Provides Update On West Ham Striker Jarrod Bowen & Liverpool Transfer Rumours

By Neil Andrew11 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Transfers

Report: Wolves Turned Down Chance To Sign New Liverpool Striker Darwin Nunez

By Neil Andrew12 hours ago
Marco Asensio
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Interested In Marco Asensio Transfer & Have Already Contacted Real Madrid Forward's Representatives

By Neil Andrew13 hours ago
Sadio Mane Goal Arsenal
Podcasts

Sadio Mane And Liverpool Fans: The Love That Will Never Fade

By Damon Carr14 hours ago
Sadio Mane
Transfers

Report: Sadio Mane Transfer From Liverpool To Bayern Munich - Details Of Medical & Unveiling At Allianz Arena Emerge

By Neil Andrew14 hours ago