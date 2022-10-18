Report: Mohamed Salah Set For Pundit Role During 2022 Qatar World Cup

The most unique World Cup ever is quickly approaching, when teams will compete this winter rather than the summer in Qatar, splitting the 2022/23 campaign in half in the process.

However, one nation that failed to reach the 2022 FIFA World Cup Finals was Mohamed Salah's Egypt, after losing out to a Sadio Mane-led Senegal side in a penalty shootout during the final qualifying game.

Many would expect the always-professional Mohamed Salah to perhaps take a holiday during this period or even keep himself ticking at Liverpool's AXA training ground or a holiday training camp during this period, however that may not be the case.

Reports from Ismael Mahmoud suggest that 'The Egyptian King' is set to still feature in an on-screen capacity during the 2022 World Cup in a punditry role.

According to the Egyptian Journalist, both Mohamed Salah and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez will join the beIN SPORTS commentary team for the 2022 Qatar World Cup.

Riyad Mahrez and Algeria also failed to qualify for the finals, meaning he will also not be competing alongside many of his Manchester City teammates this winter.

This would be rather unexpected from Mohamed Salah as he has never taken up a similar role before due to his sole focus on the pitch. However, we are having a World Cup in the winter... stranger things have certainly happened.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |