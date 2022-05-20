Report: Mohamed Salah set to stay at Liverpool, despite being targeted by PSG
Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah looks destined to sign a contract extension at the Reds, despite interest from PSG.
The Egyptian has just one year left on his current deal, but despite talks of a new contract having stalled over recent months, it is looking likely that he will prolong his stay in Merseyside.
As per Thehardtackle, French outlet But! Football Club has reported that Salah will 'unlikely move to Parc des Princes in the summer transfer window'.
Salah has netted 22 goals in the Premier League this season, as well as contributing 13 assists - which makes him top for both.
A lot may depend on Kylian Mbappe, who's future is very much up in the air, as it is unclear whether the French winger will remain in Paris or move to Real Madrid.
