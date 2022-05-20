Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Mohamed Salah set to stay at Liverpool, despite being targeted by PSG

Liverpool winger Mohamed Salah looks destined to sign a contract extension at the Reds, despite interest from PSG.

The Egyptian has just one year left on his current deal, but despite talks of a new contract having stalled over recent months, it is looking likely that he will prolong his stay in Merseyside.

Mohamed Salah Antonio Rudiger

As per Thehardtackle, French outlet But! Football Club has reported that Salah will 'unlikely move to Parc des Princes in the summer transfer window'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Salah has netted 22 goals in the Premier League this season, as well as contributing 13 assists - which makes him top for both.

A lot may depend on Kylian Mbappe, who's future is very much up in the air, as it is unclear whether the French winger will remain in Paris or move to Real Madrid.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Darwin Nunez
News

Report: Liverpool tipped to land £68million Benfica star man

By Joe Dixon15 minutes ago
Jurgen Klopp FA Cup
News

Report: Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on the Reds trophy parade

By Joe Dixon33 minutes ago
936a2273a1a97548fe710b0f99c324b0.jfif
Match Coverage

Liverpool vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers | Match Preview | Reds Hoping For Final Day Miracle | Premier League

By Ritchie Slack44 minutes ago
Anfield Liverpool v Manchester United
News

Report: Liverpool interested in PSV Eindhoven midfielder

By Joe Dixon46 minutes ago
Jordan Henderson
Quotes

'It Is Not Yet Incredible In Terms Of Trophies' - Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson Gives End Of Season Message

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Divock Origi Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Flashback: Wolves 0-1 Liverpool | Big Match Build-Up | Divock Origi Wins It Late For Reds | Premier League

By Stephen Smith1 hour ago
Jurgen Klopp Ibrahima Konate
Quotes

'He Seems To Be A Cracking People Person' - Former International Manager On Liverpool Boss Jurgen Klopp

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Trent Alexander-Arnold Reece James
Quotes

Former Liverpool and Chelsea full back Glen Johnson has compared Blues right back Reece James with current Red Trent Alexander-Arnold in a recent interview.

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago