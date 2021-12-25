Report: Mohamed Salah Signs New Long-Term Liverpool Contract

According to reports, Liverpool and Egypt talisman Mohamed Salah has signed a new contract with the club.

The January transfer window is rapidly approaching, with Liverpool fans desperate for a signing.

However, most Reds would be more than okay with no signings if it meant a new contract for Mohamed Salah.

The Egyptian winger has been in a contract standoff with Michael Edwards and ownership group Fenway Sports Group (FSG) for a substantial period of time.

Much to the delight of supporters and Liverpool staff alike, reports claim Salah has signed a new deal.

According to Liverpool Türkiye, the official Liverpool Supporters club of Turkey, the deal is set to be announced this evening.

Mohamed Salah's five-year contract runs out at the end of next season and both sides have been desperate to find common ground in negotiations.

Recent reports from Sky Germany claimed that Salah has demanded that Liverpool sign a new striker.

That striker is no other than Borussia Dortmund frontman Erling Haaland.

While it is unclear if this is true, Salah is expected to be named the highest paid player in club history.

While a new deal would ensure he remains a Liverpool player for the remainder of his prime years, he is still leaving the club in January for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Fortunately for Jurgen Klopp and the Reds' title hopes, Mohamed Salah is set to remain with the club for the vital match against Premier League title rivals Chelsea FC on January 2.

Both Salah and Sadio Mane were recently granted the right by their respective countries (Egypt and Senegal) to stay with Liverpool FC for longer than other players headed to AFCON.

If the contract is announced tonight, it would be a very Merry Christmas indeed.

