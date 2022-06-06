Report: Mohamed Salah Undergoing Tests On Injury After Egypt Win Against Guinea - Liverpool Did Not Want Him To Play

Mohamed Salah will undergo medical tests on an injury after Egypt's 1-0 victory over Guinea according to a report.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

The 29 year old captained his team to a victory over Naby Keita's Guinea in the first qualifying match for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023 thanks to a Mostafa Mohamed 87th minute winner.

After the match journalist Ismaeel Mahmoudd claimed that Salah would now undergo medical tests and that he played in the Champions League final when he wasn't fully fit.

Mahmoudd also claimed that Liverpool had requested that he was rested for the clash with Guinea but he insisted on playing.

The journalist's comments appeared to be backed up by Egypt manager Ehab Galal who said after the match:

“Mohamed Salah played the game while being injured. He is undertaking a radiological procedure at the moment.”

Author Verdict

The comments from Galal and the situation is likely to infuriate Jurgen Klopp and Liverpool who will not want to see any risks taken with their superstar.

It seems unlikely however that Salah played the Champions League final unfit, especially as he was Liverpool's most threatening player and his influence grew as the game went on.

Liverpool fans will want to see their talisman taken good care of ahead of the new season so it will be interesting to see what the diagnosis is.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

