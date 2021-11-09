Skip to main content
Report: More Investment? FSG And Liverpool Receive News Of Huge £10Billion Boost

Author:

A report is claiming that Liverpool will soon be receiving a huge cash boost in news that will be welcomed by FSG, owner John W Henry and supporters.

The club's income has been hit hard as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has had an impact on the club's ability in the transfer market.

(Photo by PHIL NOBLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The report in the Mail On Sunday explains how television rights for the Premier League will be pushed to new heights by overseas TV income.

Read More

From next summer, Sky, BT, Amazon and BBC will be paying close to £5 billion for the rights for a three season period between 2022 and 2025.

This is the first time income from overseas for TV rights will usurp that paid domestically.

This will mean that the 20 Premier League clubs will be splitting more than £10billion, an increase of at least £1billion for the period 2019-2022.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

The report goes on to say that further bidding wars are expected in the US and Australia that could inflate these numbers even further in future.

This can only be good news for Liverpool fans who are keen to see some investment into the squad after a quiet few years in the transfer market.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

