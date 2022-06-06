Skip to main content
Report: Naby Keita Expected To Renew Contract At Liverpool As Discussions Take Place Amid PSG Interest

Liverpool are holding contract discussions with midfielder Naby Keita with the Guinea international expected to renew his deal according to a report.

The 27-year-old's current contract is due to expire in 12 months and after enjoying what was probably his best season at Anfield, he looks likely to extend his stay.

Naby Keita

Keita had recently been linked with Ligue 1 giants PSG and it was even suggested they would pay up to €50million for him but according to reliable journalist Paul Joyce, he is now expected to renew at Liverpool.

After a brilliant 2021/22 season that saw Liverpool take part in every possible game and win the two domestic cups, there was uncertainty as to what the plans were for Jurgen Klopp's midfield.

Things appear to be much clearer now however with the news that James Milner has signed a new 12-month deal and Keita is on the verge of pledging his future to the Merseyside club.

Doubts remain however over the future of Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain who struggled for game time over the last three months of the season and like Keita has just a year left to run on his deal.

