Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Naby Keita Set To Sign New Contract At Liverpool

Liverpool are in the process of trying to agree a new deal with midfielder Naby Keita, with Jurgen Klopp still having faith in the 27-year-old, according to a report.

Keita joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018, however, things haven't been plain sailing since he made the move from RB Leipzig after his release clause of £48 million was triggered by Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Guinea international was handed the number eight shirt, previously worn by club legend Steven Gerrard.

Naby Keita Thiago Alcantara

It is not thought that Keita's form over the past four years would earn him a pay rise, and that he would carry on earning his £120k per week.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

The club seem to be reluctant to sign a midfielder this summer, so extending Keita's deal makes sense. 

The midfielder has played 116 games for the Reds, and last season was his most reliable since joining the club. He has had injury struggles in the past, but it looks like he has put these issues behind him in recent months.

Jurgen Klopp brought Keita on in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, where he failed to make an impact on the game.

Journalist Neil Jones has said that Keita is "likely to get a new contract, and the challenge then will be to make more than the 25 starts he managed in all competitions last term".

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

James Milner Jordan Henderson
Opinions

Opinion: Could James Milner Take On A Coaching Role Under Klopp?

By Conor Jones1 hour ago
Sadio Mane Lionel Messi
News

Report: Lionel Messi Wanted Sadio Mane Before Striker Joined Bayern Munich From Liverpool, PSG Interest Also Confirmed

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Otavio
Transfers

Report: Fabrizio Romano Provides Update On Transfer Speculation Linking Porto Midfielder Otavio With Liverpool

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Jay Spearing
News

'He Is Someone Who Lives And Breathes The Club' - Jay Spearing Rejoins Liverpool FC

By Conor Jones3 hours ago
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

'Could They Get Him Out Of Dortmund This Year?' - Former Player On Liverpool Midfield Options & The Chase For Jude Bellingham

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
Darwin Nunez
Opinions

LFC Pre-season: Nunez a 9? Firmino a 10? Liverpool to play a new style? What trick does Jurgen Klopp have up his sleeve?

By Zubin Daver3 hours ago
Erling Haaland Manchester City
Match Coverage

A Deeper Look At Liverpool's Pre-Season Fixtures 2022/23

By Conor Jones4 hours ago
Naby Keita
News

Report: Ex-Tottenham And England Goalkeeper On Naby Keita Contract

By Joe Dixon4 hours ago