Report: Naby Keita Set To Sign New Contract At Liverpool

Liverpool are in the process of trying to agree a new deal with midfielder Naby Keita, with Jurgen Klopp still having faith in the 27-year-old, according to a report.

Keita joined Liverpool in the summer of 2018, however, things haven't been plain sailing since he made the move from RB Leipzig after his release clause of £48 million was triggered by Jurgen Klopp's side.

The Guinea international was handed the number eight shirt, previously worn by club legend Steven Gerrard.

It is not thought that Keita's form over the past four years would earn him a pay rise, and that he would carry on earning his £120k per week.

The club seem to be reluctant to sign a midfielder this summer, so extending Keita's deal makes sense.

The midfielder has played 116 games for the Reds, and last season was his most reliable since joining the club. He has had injury struggles in the past, but it looks like he has put these issues behind him in recent months.

Jurgen Klopp brought Keita on in the Champions League final against Real Madrid, where he failed to make an impact on the game.

Journalist Neil Jones has said that Keita is "likely to get a new contract, and the challenge then will be to make more than the 25 starts he managed in all competitions last term".

