Skip to main content

Report: Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Doubtful For Liverpool Champions League Clash

The 23-year-old faces a race against time to face Jurgen Klopp's men.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

As Liverpool prepare to face Napoli on matchday one of the UEFA Champions League group stages on Wednesday, they will have noted the injury news regarding striker Victor Osimhen.

Victor Osimhen

The Reds will travel to Naples for a tough opening day clash in what looks like a tricky group alongside Ajax, Rangers, and the current Serie A leaders.

Jurgen Klopp has injury issues of his own and has been missing a whole host of players since the start of the season but it is Napoli striker Osimhen that is dominating the team news ahead of the game.

The Nigerian played the full match in the 2-1 victory against rivals Lazio on Saturday that saw Napoli regain top spot.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) reports that he felt something after the game however and claims it's a muscle strain.

They also say the 23-year-old will do everything he can to take part in the game against the Reds but his participation is 'currently in doubt'.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

It would be a real blow for manager Luciano Spalletti should Osimhen not make the game with Liverpool currently not at the top of their game defensively and with bad memories of previous Champions League trips to Napoli.

Luciano Spalletti

The striker is quick and would offer a real physical test for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez so they will watch on with interest over the next day or two for further news on the injury and Osimhen's likelihood of playing.

LFCTR Verdict

A muscle strain would be very unlikely to heal in just a few days so if he is injured, his participation must be seriously in doubt.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNapoli

Liverpool Newcastle United St James’ Park Naby Keita Luis Diaz
Quotes

'I Don't Think A Year Extension Is Out Of The Question' - Pundit On Naby Keita Contract Situation At Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Jake Cain
Match Coverage

Liverpool U21 2-2 Manchester United U21 Match Report | Premier League 2

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Glen Johnson Says Liverpool Winning the Quadruple Isn’t ‘Realistic’

By Charlie Webb
Liverpool Mohamed Salah
Quotes

'Pretty Non-Existent' - Michael Owen On Mohamed Salah's Recent Liverpool Performances

By Neil Andrew
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

Former Premier League Referee Gives Verdict On Virgil van Dijk Tackle In Merseyside Derby

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Squad
News

Liverpool Name Champions League Squad & Exclude Two First Team Players

By Neil Andrew
Mohamed Salah
Quotes

Jurgen Klopp Says Mohamed Salah Is Not Spending More Time On The Wing For Liverpool

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Roberto Firmino
Transfers

Report: Juventus To Make January Move For Liverpool Striker Roberto Firmino

By Neil Andrew