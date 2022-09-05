Report: Napoli Striker Victor Osimhen Doubtful For Liverpool Champions League Clash

As Liverpool prepare to face Napoli on matchday one of the UEFA Champions League group stages on Wednesday, they will have noted the injury news regarding striker Victor Osimhen.

The Reds will travel to Naples for a tough opening day clash in what looks like a tricky group alongside Ajax, Rangers, and the current Serie A leaders.

Jurgen Klopp has injury issues of his own and has been missing a whole host of players since the start of the season but it is Napoli striker Osimhen that is dominating the team news ahead of the game.

The Nigerian played the full match in the 2-1 victory against rivals Lazio on Saturday that saw Napoli regain top spot.

Gazzetta dello Sport (via Sport Witness) reports that he felt something after the game however and claims it's a muscle strain.

They also say the 23-year-old will do everything he can to take part in the game against the Reds but his participation is 'currently in doubt'.

It would be a real blow for manager Luciano Spalletti should Osimhen not make the game with Liverpool currently not at the top of their game defensively and with bad memories of previous Champions League trips to Napoli.

The striker is quick and would offer a real physical test for the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez so they will watch on with interest over the next day or two for further news on the injury and Osimhen's likelihood of playing.

LFCTR Verdict

A muscle strain would be very unlikely to heal in just a few days so if he is injured, his participation must be seriously in doubt.

