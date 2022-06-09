Report: Neco Williams Shines For Wales As He Battles For A Spot In Next Seasons Matchday Squad

After a memorable World Cup Qualification Final for Neco Williams where he shined for Wales in a 1-0 win versus Ukraine at left-wing back, we turn to the oncoming season as he returns from his loan spell at Fulham to battle for a spot in the regular matchday squad.

Andy Robertson was rested more than ever this season by Jurgen Klopp as he turned 28 in his fifth season at the club, especially in the early stages of the FA Cup.

This has given opportunities to the likes of Kostas Tsimikas who is the current number two behind the Scottish captain.

The Greek Scouser has impressed in a number of these appearances with his expert left-foot crosses.

However, as Neco Williams returns from his loan, making 14 appearances for London club Fulham.

Could the Welshman and Trent Alexander-Arnold be the homegrown talents that Liverpool needs to build their defence around?

With the absence of Joe Gomez due to a potential transfer next season, Williams could offer versatility across the backline with his right-footed abilities, especially as a left-wing back or a right back in a flat back four.

Kostas Tsimikas is also five years older than Neco Williams, which plays into the young Welshman’s hands.

Nevertheless, both Williams and Tsimikas are equally good enough to challenge for starting spots at rival Premier League clubs. So maybe a move away from Anfield could be the best option for Neco?

He was outstanding in a five-back on Sunday night, excelling because of his high levels of balance, vision and determination and with Marc Cucurella rumoured to be leaving for Manchester City next season, Brighton could be the perfect move for him.

Graham Potter prefers to play attacking wing-backs like Tariq Lamptey. Therefore, the Amex could be the ideal home for Neco Williams who fancies himself as a player who can challenge the defence by cutting in on his stronger right foot further up the pitch.

However, Williams still has three years left on his contract and plenty more to learn under Jurgen Klopp so unless a Premier League club like Brighton offers him a role as a regular starter, the 21-year-old will indefinitely be seen at the AXA Training Centre next season.

