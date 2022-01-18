Report: New Claims Arise About Arsenal & Liverpool Carabao Cup Clash On Thursday Amidst Postponement Rumours

According to reports Arsenal are 'increasingly confident' that Thursday's Carabao Cup semi-final second leg against Liverpool at The Emirates will go ahead.

After the North London derby was postponed at the weekend with Arsenal struggling for available players, rumours started circulating on Monday that the tie that will decide who will face Chelsea in the final was in doubt.

Fresh reports emerged today however as per the Liverpool Echo that Arsenal now are 'optimistic' the game will go ahead providing there are no further Covid-19 positive cases and players can return from injury in time.

The report claims Martin Odegaard could return after his isolation period with Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel all in with a chance of making the game.

The first leg was originally scheduled to be played at The Emirates a fortnight ago but due to a Covid-19 outbreak at Liverpool which forced them to close their training ground it was postponed.

Liverpool gave up home advantage with the second leg now due to be played away.

With the match at Anfield finishing 0-0, it is all to play for at The Emirates with a visit to Wembley the prize.

