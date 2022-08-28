Report: Newcastle Face Injury Crisis Ahead Of Visit To Liverpool

Eddie Howe and Newcastle are facing an injury crisis ahead of the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Howe's team rescued a point at Molineux on Sunday afternoon when they came from behind against Wolves to equalise with a spectacular strike from Allan Saint-Maximin late on.

It looks like it may have come with a cost however with Chris Waugh of the Athletic reporting that the Newcastle manager has several injury concerns ahead of the visit to Anfield.

Waugh reports that Emil Krafth will be out for several months with an ACL injury and that Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson will also miss the match.

That may not be the end of the problems however with goalscorer Saint-Maximin substituted after scoring with what looked like a hamstring problem.

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have been suffering from an injury crisis themselves with ten first-team players missing the scintillating 9-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The German did say during his pre-match press conference however that he does hope to see Caoimhin Kelleher, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota back in action soon but whether that is in time for Wednesday remains to be seen.

