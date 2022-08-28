Skip to main content

Report: Newcastle Face Injury Crisis Ahead Of Visit To Liverpool

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Eddie Howe and Newcastle are facing an injury crisis ahead of the trip to Anfield to face Liverpool in the Premier League on Wednesday.

Howe's team rescued a point at Molineux on Sunday afternoon when they came from behind against Wolves to equalise with a spectacular strike from Allan Saint-Maximin late on.

It looks like it may have come with a cost however with Chris Waugh of the Athletic reporting that the Newcastle manager has several injury concerns ahead of the visit to Anfield.

Waugh reports that Emil Krafth will be out for several months with an ACL injury and that Bruno Guimaraes and Callum Wilson will also miss the match.

That may not be the end of the problems however with goalscorer Saint-Maximin substituted after scoring with what looked like a hamstring problem.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp have been suffering from an injury crisis themselves with ten first-team players missing the scintillating 9-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday.

The German did say during his pre-match press conference however that he does hope to see Caoimhin Kelleher, Joel Matip, Curtis Jones, Thiago Alcantara, and Diogo Jota back in action soon but whether that is in time for Wednesday remains to be seen.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

LiverpoolNewcastle United

Luis Diaz Fabio Carvalho
News

Premier League MW4 Round-Up | Liverpool Score NINE & Arsenal Stay Top

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Bruno Lage
Transfers

Wolves Manager Bruno Lage Makes Ruben Neves Transfer Claim Amid Liverpool Interest

By Neil Andrew
Fabio Carvalho Goal Bournemouth Anfield Luis Diaz Mohamed Salah
Quotes

‘He’s Got The World At His Feet' | Fabio Carvalho Impresses Liverpool Teammates

By Jim Nichol-Turner
Harvey Elliott
News

Jurgen Klopp Gives Harvey Elliott Injury Update After Liverpool Beat Bournemouth

By Neil Andrew
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 4 - August 27th/28th

By Neil Andrew
Naby Keita
Transfers

'I Think They'll Listen To It' - Pundit Believes Liverpool Will Consider Offers For Naby Keita

By Neil Andrew
Konrad Laimer
Transfers

Report: Liverpool Looking At Potential Move For RB Leipzig Midfielder Konrad Laimer

By Neil Andrew
Roberto Firmino
Match Coverage

Liverpool 9-0 Bournemouth | Man Of The Match - Roberto Firmino

By Damon Carr