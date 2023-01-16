Report: No ‘Big Transfers’ Planned By Liverpool In January After Arrival Of Cody Gakpo As Jude Bellingham Remains The Focus

A reliable journalist has claimed that Liverpool will not make any more ‘big transfers’ in January after Cody Gakpo’s arrival.

The 23-year-old was snatched from under the noses of rivals, Manchester United, to make the move to Anfield in a shock transfer from PSV Eindhoven.

IMAGO / Sportimage

Despite the club’s poor form and fans crying out for midfield reinforcements, any chance of another major signing appears to have been shut down by Florian Plettenberg.

He claims that ‘no big transfers are planned this month’ with the focus still on a summer move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder, Jude Bellingham.

IMAGO / RHR-Foto

Interestingly the Sky Sport reporter also talks about the future of Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp, claiming that despite his team’s poor form, he will not resign and that he still maintains the backing of the Anfield hierarchy.

LFCTR Verdict

It is no surprise that Liverpool have very fixed transfer plans as that is how they operate and very rarely do they deviate.

An upturn in the team’s form is desperately needed however but it looks like that will now need to come from within.

The only thing that may change their stance, as proven in the past, is further injuries or a rival bidding for a long term target.

As for Klopp’s position at the club, it was never in question.

