Report: Possible Hint Liverpool Striker Mohamed Salah Hasn't Won Ballon d'Or

Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah will not be in attendance at the Ballon d'Or awards in Paris on Monday evening according to a report.

The forward who has been in great form for Liverpool this season was on the list of possible candidates to win the trophy.

This would suggest therefore that the Egyptian has not won the prestigious award that crowns the best player on the planet.

The report came from David Lynch on the VOLE app:

'It's my understanding that Mohamed Salah won't be in attendance at this evening's Ballon d'Or ceremony in Paris. That suggests he hasn't seen off competition from the likes of Lionel Messi and Robert Lewandowski to win the prize.'

Ballon D'or Shortlist

Cesar Azpilicueta (Chelsea)

Nicolo Barella (Inter Milan)

Karim Benzema (Real Madrid)

Leonardo Bonucci (Juventus)

Kevin De Bruyne (Manchester City)

Giorgio Chiellini (Juventus)

Cristiano Ronaldo (Manchester United)

Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Gianluigi Donnarumma (Paris Saint-Germain)

Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Phil Foden (Manchester City)

Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund)

Jorginho (Chelsea)

Harry Kane (Tottenham)

N’Golo Kante (Chelsea)

Simon Kjaer (AC Milan)

Robert Lewandowski (Bay9ern Munich)

Romelu Lukaku (Chelsea)

Riyad Mahrez (Manchester City)

Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Kylian Mbappe (Paris Saint-Germain)

Lionel Messi (Paris Saint-Germain)

Luka Modric (Real Madrid)

Gerard Moreno (Villarreal)

Mason Mount (Chelsea)

Neymar (Paris Saint-Germain)

Pedri (Barcelona)

Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Luis Suarez (Atletico Madrid)

