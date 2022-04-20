Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Premier League Deny Liverpool Request To Delay Newcastle United Match Scheduled Just 64 Hours After Villarreal Champions League Semi-Final

The Premier League have turned down Liverpool's request to delay the kick-off of their match with Newcastle United on Saturday, April 30th according to a report.

Jurgen Klopp

The match at St James' Park is scheduled to kick off at 12.30pm despite the fact that Liverpool will be in Champions League semi-final action against Villarreal on the Wednesday before.

As per a report from David Lynch for Anfield Watch, the Reds had hoped that they could agree to play the fixture at 7,45pm on the same day to ensure they have close to 72 hours rest.

It appears however that the request has been turned down and the match will go ahead as planned which is a decision likely to frustrate manager Jurgen Klopp whose team are chasing an unprecedented quadruple.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Klopp is likely to dip into his squad further with three games in a week starting with the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday.

From next season, TV broadcasters have agreed that the 12.30pm slot on a Saturday will not involve any teams in Champions League action on the Wednesday before.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok

Jordan Henderson Andy Robertson
Quotes

'I Think We All Just Fed Off His Energy' - Andy Robertson Praises Liverpool Skipper Jordan Henderson After Manchester United Victory

By Neil Andrew22 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah Curtis Jones Luis DIaz SADio MAne THiago FAbinho
Quotes

'He Is On Another Level' - Former England International Taken Aback By 'Unbelievable' Liverpool Player

By Neil Andrew34 minutes ago
Roberto Firmino
News

Jurgen Klopp Provides Roberto Firmino Injury Update After Liverpool Striker Misses Manchester United Win

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Mohamed Salah
Match Coverage

Watch: Liverpool 4-0 Manchester United | Match Highlights | Premier League | Sensational Reds Go Top Thanks To Diaz, Salah & Mane Strikes

By Neil Andrew1 hour ago
Virgil van Dijk
Quotes

'I Think He Can Do Much More' - Dutch Legend Marco van Basten On How Liverpool Defender Virgil van Dijk Can Improve His Game

By Neil Andrew2 hours ago
Gavi
Non LFC

Real Sociedad v Barcelona: How to Watch/Live Stream | La Liga | UK, Spain, US, Canada, India, Australia | Watch Liverpool Target Gavi In Action

By Neil Andrew3 hours ago
UEFA
News

Official: UEFA Show True Colours Again As Ticket Allocation And Prices For Champion League's Final Revealed

By Damon Carr4 hours ago
Thiago Fabinho Bruno Fernandes
Match Coverage

Gary Neville Gives Brutal Summary On Thiago Alcantara's Treatment Of Manchester United After Being Embarrassed By Liverpool

By Damon Carr9 hours ago