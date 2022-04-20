Report: Premier League Deny Liverpool Request To Delay Newcastle United Match Scheduled Just 64 Hours After Villarreal Champions League Semi-Final

The Premier League have turned down Liverpool's request to delay the kick-off of their match with Newcastle United on Saturday, April 30th according to a report.

The match at St James' Park is scheduled to kick off at 12.30pm despite the fact that Liverpool will be in Champions League semi-final action against Villarreal on the Wednesday before.

As per a report from David Lynch for Anfield Watch, the Reds had hoped that they could agree to play the fixture at 7,45pm on the same day to ensure they have close to 72 hours rest.

It appears however that the request has been turned down and the match will go ahead as planned which is a decision likely to frustrate manager Jurgen Klopp whose team are chasing an unprecedented quadruple.

Klopp is likely to dip into his squad further with three games in a week starting with the Merseyside derby at Anfield on Sunday.

From next season, TV broadcasters have agreed that the 12.30pm slot on a Saturday will not involve any teams in Champions League action on the Wednesday before.

