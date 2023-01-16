Skip to main content
Report: Qatar 'Potential Frontrunners' For Liverpool Takeover

IMAGO / PA Images

Report: Qatar 'Potential Frontrunners' For Liverpool Takeover

Fenway Sports Group are open to a full sale of the club, or new investment according to reports.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

Qatari investors are reported to be the 'potential frontrunners' in the race to buy Liverpool from Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp

That's according to a report in The Express that claims that any parties with a proposal will confirm their interest publically next month.

The news that FSG would be open to selling the club or minority investment broke towards the end of last year with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley brought in to assist with any deal.

The outlet reports a Qatari journalist has claimed that Qatar have been given 'priority' by FSG in respect of a takeover and are 'seriously interested'.

FSG, who run a global sports, marketing, media, entertainment, and real estate portfolio, have overseen a very successful period at Liverpool which has seen the club win every major trophy under manager Jurgen Klopp.

They have also rebuilt the Main Stand at Anfield, are in the process of reconstructing the Anfield Road Stand, and also built a new, outstanding training facility, the AXA Training Centre, in Kirkby.

Despite the recent success, however, FSG and principal owner, John W Henry, have come under increasing pressure from Liverpool supporters of late with the squad in need of a rebuild and the Reds seemingly not active in the transfer market for midfield reinforcements.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

John Henry FSG

This situation has been exacerbated by the fact that performances on the pitch have been well below par with the team now underachieving and in need of fresh impetus.

These reports, therefore, are likely to be positively received by some of the fanbase who are determined to see Liverpool win even more trophies under their brilliant German manager.

LFCTR Verdict

There has been no official confirmation from either party in respect of a potential takeover and it's difficult to know how close a deal could be.

Reds fans need to remain patient therefore with more details of interested parties and who they might be expected to be revealed over the coming weeks.

Read More Liverpool Coverage:

Follow Us On: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook | Spotify | TikTok |

Liverpool

Schedule

Molineux Stadium Wolves
Match Coverage

Wolves v Liverpool - How To Watch, TV Channel, Live Stream Details

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jordan Henderson
News

"A Real Low Point" - Jordan Henderson Responds After Brighton Embarrassment

By Jim Nichol-Turner
John Henry
News

Report: Qatar 'Giving Priority' To Liverpool Ahead Of Takeover Bid

By Chris Stonadge
Premier League
News

Premier League Fixtures, Results & Table - Gameweek 20 - January 13th to 15th

By Neil Andrew
Liverpool Jürgen Klopp
News

"Fully My Responsibility" - Jurgen Klopp’s Reaction to Liverpool’s Humiliating Defeat to Brighton

By Jim Nichol-Turner
imago1022330429h
Media

Watch: Fan Kicks Aaron Ramsdale As Tempers Flare Following North London Derby

By Alex Caddick
Jordan Henderson
Match Coverage

Brighton 3-0 Liverpool: Player Ratings

By Damon Carr
Jude Bellingham
Transfers

Liverpool Set Specific Transfer Budget Aside For Jude Bellingham To Get Ahead Of Real Madrid

By Damon Carr