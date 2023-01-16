Report: Qatar 'Potential Frontrunners' For Liverpool Takeover

Qatari investors are reported to be the 'potential frontrunners' in the race to buy Liverpool from Fenway Sports Group (FSG).

That's according to a report in The Express that claims that any parties with a proposal will confirm their interest publically next month.

The news that FSG would be open to selling the club or minority investment broke towards the end of last year with Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley brought in to assist with any deal.

The outlet reports a Qatari journalist has claimed that Qatar have been given 'priority' by FSG in respect of a takeover and are 'seriously interested'.

FSG, who run a global sports, marketing, media, entertainment, and real estate portfolio, have overseen a very successful period at Liverpool which has seen the club win every major trophy under manager Jurgen Klopp.

They have also rebuilt the Main Stand at Anfield, are in the process of reconstructing the Anfield Road Stand, and also built a new, outstanding training facility, the AXA Training Centre, in Kirkby.

Despite the recent success, however, FSG and principal owner, John W Henry, have come under increasing pressure from Liverpool supporters of late with the squad in need of a rebuild and the Reds seemingly not active in the transfer market for midfield reinforcements.

This situation has been exacerbated by the fact that performances on the pitch have been well below par with the team now underachieving and in need of fresh impetus.

These reports, therefore, are likely to be positively received by some of the fanbase who are determined to see Liverpool win even more trophies under their brilliant German manager.

LFCTR Verdict

There has been no official confirmation from either party in respect of a potential takeover and it's difficult to know how close a deal could be.

Reds fans need to remain patient therefore with more details of interested parties and who they might be expected to be revealed over the coming weeks.

