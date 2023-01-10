Skip to main content
Report: Qatar Sports Investments Not Looking To Invest In Manchester United Or Liverpool

IMAGO / Independent Photo Agency

PSG's owners were linked with a move for the Premier League giants on Monday.
Qatar Sports Investments (QSI) are not looking to invest in either Manchester United or Liverpool as things stand, according to Martyn Ziegler.

Reports broke on Monday suggesting that the owners of PSG were targetting investment in three Premier League clubs, namely Manchester United, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur.

John Henry FSG Jurgen Klopp

Both United and Liverpool have been put up for sale by their respective owners although FSG have not ruled out a partial sale.

The Chief Sports writer for The Times however refuted the claims that QSI could be about to invest in either club or another Premier League club mentioned, Leeds United despite having 'ambitious plans'.

He states that any position taken in a Premier League club by QSI would have to be a minority one however as they have no current plans to sell Ligue 1 club, PSG.

Ziegler also refers to an article from Matt Lawton in The Times which claims that the Qatari owners of PSG did meet with Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy, but the North London club have denied that the discussions relate to a potential partial/full sale, or naming rights for the stadium.

News in respect to a takeover of Liverpool has gone quiet over recent weeks with supporters unsure as to where the future of their club lies.

This has been compounded by a series of indifferent performances on the pitch which has led to some dissatisfaction from fans and calls for new signings to be made in January in addition to Cody Gakpo.

