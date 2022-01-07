Skip to main content
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsMatch CoverageTransfersOpinionsExclusivesSI.comSubscribe
Search

Report: Raheem Sterling Set To Sign New Manchester City Deal

Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling is set to sign a new deal at the club according to a report.

There had been a lot of speculation about the player's future with the 27 year old only having 18 months left on his current deal.

Raheem Sterling

The England international had been linked with a return to his former club Liverpool who he left under controversial circumstances.

Sterling himself had also admitted that he was open to a move and even stated publicly that he would like to play abroad.

It now seems however that there has been something of a uturn from the player as a report from Mail Sport via Neil Henderson suggests he will now sign an extension at City.

The report claims Sterling is set to sign the new deal by the end of the season after a change of heart and an improvement in his relationship with manager Pep Guardiola.

Read More

Raheem Sterling Pep Guardiola

There is a suggestion however from Mail Sport that it may not be 100% confirmed with him wanting to monitor the situation over the next few weeks to see how much game time he gets before committing.

Manchester City do not allow major assets to run down contracts into their final year so they want to wrap up the negotiations by the end of the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook

Raheem Sterling
News

Report: Raheem Sterling Set To Sign New Manchester City Deal

4 minutes ago
Mohamed Salah
News

Mohamed Salah Makes The Cut For Team Of The Year, As Both Lionel Messi And Cristiano Ronaldo Get Snubbed

22 minutes ago
Arnaut Danjuma
Transfers

Report: Release Clause For Villarreal's Arnaut Danjuma Revealed Amidst Liverpool Interest

1 hour ago
Kylian Mbappe
Transfers

Free Agents: The Best Players Out Of Contract In 2022 - Mbappe, Pogba, Dembele & More

1 hour ago
Aurelien Tchouameni
Transfers

Report: Aurelien Tchouameni An Option For Liverpool But They Face Competition From Manchester United

1 hour ago
Dusan Vlahovic
Transfers

Report: Arsenal In 'Strongest Position' To Sign Liverpool Target Dusan Vlahovic In January

2 hours ago
Paul Pogba
Non LFC

Report: Manchester United Desperately Throw Money At Paul Pogba To Choose Them Over Real Madrid And Juventus

3 hours ago
Divock Origi
Exclusive Interviews

Exclusive: Turkish Giants Fenerbahçe Make Liverpool Striker Divock Origi Their 'Top Priority' With 'Massive' Contract Offer

3 hours ago