Report: Raheem Sterling Set To Sign New Manchester City Deal

Manchester City striker Raheem Sterling is set to sign a new deal at the club according to a report.

There had been a lot of speculation about the player's future with the 27 year old only having 18 months left on his current deal.

IMAGO / Sportimage

The England international had been linked with a return to his former club Liverpool who he left under controversial circumstances.

Sterling himself had also admitted that he was open to a move and even stated publicly that he would like to play abroad.

It now seems however that there has been something of a uturn from the player as a report from Mail Sport via Neil Henderson suggests he will now sign an extension at City.

The report claims Sterling is set to sign the new deal by the end of the season after a change of heart and an improvement in his relationship with manager Pep Guardiola.

(Photo by Xinhua/Sipa USA)

There is a suggestion however from Mail Sport that it may not be 100% confirmed with him wanting to monitor the situation over the next few weeks to see how much game time he gets before committing.

Manchester City do not allow major assets to run down contracts into their final year so they want to wrap up the negotiations by the end of the season.

Read More Liverpool Coverage

Follow LFC Transfer Room on: Twitter | YouTube | Instagram | Facebook