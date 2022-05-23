Report: Real Madrid Looking To Sign Liverpool Transfer Target

Real Madrid are confident of signing AS Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, who is also a target for Liverpool.

As per Empire Of The Kop, according to AS, Real are looking to sign the midfielder to make amends for missing out on Kylian Mbappe for the second consecutive summer - the attacker signed a new contract with Paris Saint Germain last week.

The Reds are the current favourites to be Tchouameni's club after the summer transfer window, at 11/10.

IMAGO / Sebastian Frej

However, the midfielder will likely cost around £50-60million, and with the fact that PSV Eindhoven's Ibrahim Sangare would be available for almost half the price, Jurgen Klopp may side with the Ivorian instead.

Tchouameni's two suitors meet in the Champions League final on Saturday, and it will be interesting to see how the young Frenchman's future develops in the coming months.

