Report: Real Madrid Looking To Take Advantage In Jude Bellingham Transfer Race After Liverpool Interest In Enzo Fernandez
Speculation continues to build about the future of two of the stars of the 2022 World Cup as the tournament edges towards a conclusion.
Jude Bellingham of Borussia Dortmund and England and Enzo Fernandez of Benfica and Argentina have both enhanced their growing reputations with a series of impressive displays in Qatar.
Bellingham returned home after England's quarter-final defeat to France but Fernandez will be hoping to help his team to their third World Cup triumph on Sunday when he lines up alongside Lionel Messi to face Didier Deschamps' team.
Over recent days there have been suggestions that Liverpool were closing in on the signings of both midfielders with reports even claiming a pre-agreement was in place with Fernandez.
Marca claim however that Liverpool do not have the means to sign both players and with the Reds seemingly invested in the transfer of the Argentine, Real Madrid are hoping to 'take advantage and move for Bellingham'.
Los Blancos have long been rumoured as admirers of the 19-year-old despite the current array of midfield stars already at the Santiago Bernebeu including previous Liverpool target, Aurelien Tchouameni.
Each day seems to bring a conflicting story as things stand in respect of the futures of the two players which would appear to suggest nothing is close to being resolved.
The only thing that seems fairly certain is that neither will depart their current clubs until next summer at the earliest with both having reached the Round of 16 of the UEFA Champions League.
